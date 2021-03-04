UrduPoint.com
Wheelchair Handball Championship Concludes

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:57 PM

First National three-day Wheelchair Handball Championship organized at University of Agriculture Faisalabad concluded, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :First National three-day Wheelchair Handball Championship organized at University of Agriculture Faisalabad concluded, here on Thursday.

Punjab bagged first position with 38 points. Whereas, KPK team stood second with 34 points and Sindh got third position.

The Wheelchair Handball Championship, arranged on the direction of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Tanveer, was organized in collaboration with the sports Directorate UAF and Pakistan Handball Federation.

UAF Chairman Sports board Dr Farooq Ahmed, Principal Officer Estate Management UAF Dr. Javed Akhtar, Pakistan Handball Federation Patron in Chief Muhammad Abid Qadri, Handball Federation Secretary General Muhammad Shafique, DRAG'S Chairperson Muhammad Saleem, Qarat-ul-Ain and others distributed prizes among the winners.

It is first time in the country that UAF set a new milestone by organizing this championship for special persons at national level.

