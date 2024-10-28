Wheelchair tennis camps, trials conclude

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The second phase of 2024 wheelchair tennis coaching camps and trials, concluded at Karachi and Mirpurkhas.

Fourteen players at Mirpurkhas and more than 40 physically impaired athletes attended the camps at Karachi.

These long duration camps were held under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation and ITF wheelchair tennis development program worldwide.

These trials and camps were coordinated by Syed Sakhawat provincial coordinator, Nawab Muzaffar, Salman Karim Mughal, Umer Ayaz Khalil.

KPT, Union Club, Citizen Gymkhana Mirpurkhas, Peshawar sports Complex & Gulistan-e-Maazooreen supported in organizing these camps.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa camp was concluded 10 days ago. KP Tennis Association has announced to hold a wheelchair tennis championship on November 2nd at Peshawar Sports Complex. Events are Men’s Wheelchair Tennis Singles & Women Wheelchair tennis Singles. Two tournaments were already held in Karachi.