Open Menu

Wheelchair Tennis Camps, Trials Conclude

Muhammad Rameez Published October 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Wheelchair tennis camps, trials conclude

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The second phase of 2024 wheelchair tennis coaching camps and trials, concluded at Karachi and Mirpurkhas.  

Fourteen players at Mirpurkhas and more than 40 physically impaired athletes attended the camps at Karachi.

These long duration camps were held under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation and ITF wheelchair tennis development program worldwide.

These trials and camps were coordinated by Syed Sakhawat provincial coordinator, Nawab Muzaffar, Salman Karim Mughal, Umer Ayaz Khalil.

 

KPT, Union Club, Citizen Gymkhana Mirpurkhas, Peshawar sports Complex  & Gulistan-e-Maazooreen supported in organizing these camps.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa camp was concluded 10 days ago. KP Tennis Association has announced to hold a wheelchair tennis championship on November 2nd at Peshawar Sports Complex. Events are Men’s Wheelchair Tennis Singles & Women Wheelchair tennis Singles. Two tournaments were already held in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tennis Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports November

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

2 hours ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

2 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

4 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

6 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports