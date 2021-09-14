The defense team of the US spy convict Paul Whelan is set to appeal against Russia's Mordovia court decision not to consider his request for deportation from Russia to the United States, lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The defense team of the US spy convict Paul Whelan is set to appeal against Russia's Mordovia court decision not to consider his request for deportation from Russia to the United States, lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Anyway I will appeal against the court's decision. The court just washed it hands of it, stepped aside and refused to take a decision," Zherebenkov said.

Ex-US Marine Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, is currently serving his 16-year prison sentence in Mordovia. Earlier this summer, his defense team requested a transfer to the US.