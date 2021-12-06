White House Confirms US Not to Send Representation to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the upcoming Winter Olympics in China, however, US athletes will participate in the event, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the PRC's (People Republic of China's) ongoing genocide and Crimea against humanity in Xinjiang and other human right abuses. The athletes and Team USA have our full support," Psaki said during a press conference. "The athletes will be participating. We will be rooting for the athletes from home."