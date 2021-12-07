UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms US Not To Send Representation To 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

White House Confirms US Not to Send Representation to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the upcoming Winter Olympics in China, however, US athletes will participate in the event, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the PRC's (People Republic of China's) ongoing genocide and Crimea against humanity in Xinjiang and other human right abuses. The athletes and Team USA have our full support," Psaki said during a press conference. "The athletes will be participating. We will be rooting for the athletes from home."

Related Topics

USA China White House Beijing Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Maryland Introduces Emergency Legislation to Curb ..

Maryland Introduces Emergency Legislation to Curb Gun Violence in Baltimore - Go ..

2 minutes ago
 NATO Takes Extremely Aggressive Stance, Moscow Doe ..

NATO Takes Extremely Aggressive Stance, Moscow Does Not Like It - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 International condemnation as Myanmar junta jails ..

International condemnation as Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for two years

2 minutes ago
 DMCC’s flagship Dubai Diamond Conference to retu ..

DMCC’s flagship Dubai Diamond Conference to return in February 2022

1 hour ago
 Commercial Bank of Dubai inks partnership agreemen ..

Commercial Bank of Dubai inks partnership agreement with Jafza to provide bankin ..

1 hour ago
 Terrorist Groups in Afghanistan Still Have About 2 ..

Terrorist Groups in Afghanistan Still Have About 23,000 Militants - CSTO

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.