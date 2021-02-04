UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Press Secretary Mistakenly Calls Tokyo Olympics 'Beijing Olympics'

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

White House Press Secretary Mistakenly Calls Tokyo Olympics 'Beijing Olympics'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) White House press secretary Jen Psaki mistakenly called the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo the "Beijing Olympics" during a press briefing, before issuing an apology when called out on her error by a reporter.

Psaki was asked whether the US government believed it was safe amid the ongoing pandemic for the country's athletes to participate in the event, which is scheduled to run from July 23 through August 8.       

"I know there's been some reporting on this. We're not currently talking about changing our posture or our plans as it relates to the Beijing Olympics," the White House press secretary said.

The reporter subsequently reminded Psaki that the question concerned the event being held in the Japanese capital.

"Oh, sorry, there's a lot of Olympics questions going on," she said.

The White House press secretary followed up by saying that the US, at the present time, has not changed its plans in relation to the upcoming Olympic Games.

Psaki famously made several gaffes during her time as White House press secretary while Barack Obama was president. At a press briefing in 2014, she suggested that the European Union exports gas into Russia, before correcting herself.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Exports Russia White House European Union Beijing Tokyo July August Gas Olympics Event From Government

Recent Stories

Germany reports 14,211 new coronavirus cases

41 minutes ago

Lahore witnesses huge traffic mess due to security ..

56 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on I ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 February 2021

3 hours ago

UAE Press: We must do our part to win the COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.