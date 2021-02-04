White House Press Secretary Mistakenly Calls Tokyo Olympics 'Beijing Olympics'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) White House press secretary Jen Psaki mistakenly called the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo the "Beijing Olympics" during a press briefing, before issuing an apology when called out on her error by a reporter.

Psaki was asked whether the US government believed it was safe amid the ongoing pandemic for the country's athletes to participate in the event, which is scheduled to run from July 23 through August 8.

"I know there's been some reporting on this. We're not currently talking about changing our posture or our plans as it relates to the Beijing Olympics," the White House press secretary said.

The reporter subsequently reminded Psaki that the question concerned the event being held in the Japanese capital.

"Oh, sorry, there's a lot of Olympics questions going on," she said.

The White House press secretary followed up by saying that the US, at the present time, has not changed its plans in relation to the upcoming Olympic Games.

Psaki famously made several gaffes during her time as White House press secretary while Barack Obama was president. At a press briefing in 2014, she suggested that the European Union exports gas into Russia, before correcting herself.