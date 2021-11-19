UrduPoint.com

White House Says Possible Beijing Olympics Boycott Not Discussed In Recent Biden-Xi Talks

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

White House Says Possible Beijing Olympics Boycott Not Discussed in Recent Biden-Xi Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the possibility of a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics was not discussed in the recent virtual summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"They (Biden and Xi) didn't talk about the Olympics during the meeting, it wasn't a topic that was discussed during the meeting," Psaki said during a press briefing.

