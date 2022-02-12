White House Says US Believes Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Could Begin During Olympics
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a press briefing on Friday that Washington believes that Russia can invade Ukraine during the Olympics.
" We are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time should Vladimir Putin decide to order it," Sullivan said. "It could begging during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it will only happen after the Olympics."