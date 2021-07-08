UrduPoint.com
White House Still Assessing Whether US First Lady Will Attend Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The White House is still assessing whether First Lady Jill Biden will attend the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We are still assessing the feasibility of the First Lady attending and our advance team arrives in Tokyo later this week," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki said President Joe Biden supports the health measures put in place in Tokyo because they are necessary to properly host the Olympics.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister of Olympic Affairs Tamayo Marukawa confirmed that the authorities would not allow any spectators at all venues due to the coronavirus situation.

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start on July 23.

