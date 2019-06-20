UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White Leads England To Victory, Scotland Suffer World Cup Heartache

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

White leads England to victory, Scotland suffer World Cup heartache

Nice, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Two goals by Ellen White saw England beat Japan 2-0 and secure top spot in their group at the women's World Cup on Wednesday, but Scotland were eliminated from the tournament in dramatic, heartbreaking fashion.

England were already through to the last 16 before facing the former winners Japan in Nice, yet White's double allowed them to clinch first place in Group D with a maximum nine points.

Georgia Stanway released White to slot home the opener in the 14th minute, and the same player wrapped up the win six minutes from time with a clinical first-time finish from Karen Carney's pass.

The result allowed England to gain a measure of revenge for their agonising 2-1 defeat against the same opponents in the semi-finals four years ago.

"We've got another clean sheet, we've won another game, we've played three and won three, and we're just where we want to be, in the last 16, and ready to attack the business end of the tournament," said England coach Phil Neville.

His side were deserving winners despite Neville making eight changes following last Friday's 1-0 win over Argentina, with White among the players returning.

"When you make more than five (changes) you suffer with the rhythm and the flow and I think we did that tonight," he said.

"We knew at times we were going to suffer but I think it was a game we needed to have to keep us focused." England will now head to Valenciennes in northern France for a last-16 tie on Sunday against a third-placed side.

They will not know their opponents until late on Thursday with China, Cameroon, New Zealand, Chile and even Thailand all potential opponents.

The permutations are less complicated for Japan, but the Nadeshiko -- World Cup winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015 -- will have a stiffer-looking test in Rennes against either the Netherlands or Canada.

Related Topics

Attack World Thailand Business China Canada France Rennes Nice Same Argentina Japan Chile Cameroon Netherlands New Zealand Women Sunday 2015 All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

8 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

8 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

8 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

9 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

8 hours ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.