White leads England to victory, Scotland suffer World Cup heartache

Nice, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Two goals by Ellen White saw England beat Japan 2-0 and secure top spot in their group at the women's World Cup on Wednesday, but Scotland were eliminated from the tournament in dramatic, heartbreaking fashion.

England were already through to the last 16 before facing the former winners Japan in Nice, yet White's double allowed them to clinch first place in Group D with a maximum nine points.

Georgia Stanway released White to slot home the opener in the 14th minute, and the same player wrapped up the win six minutes from time with a clinical first-time finish from Karen Carney's pass.

The result allowed England to gain a measure of revenge for their agonising 2-1 defeat against the same opponents in the semi-finals four years ago.

"We've got another clean sheet, we've won another game, we've played three and won three, and we're just where we want to be, in the last 16, and ready to attack the business end of the tournament," said England coach Phil Neville.

His side were deserving winners despite Neville making eight changes following last Friday's 1-0 win over Argentina, with White among the players returning.

"When you make more than five (changes) you suffer with the rhythm and the flow and I think we did that tonight," he said.

"We knew at times we were going to suffer but I think it was a game we needed to have to keep us focused." England will now head to Valenciennes in northern France for a last-16 tie on Sunday against a third-placed side.

They will not know their opponents until late on Thursday with China, Cameroon, New Zealand, Chile and even Thailand all potential opponents.

The permutations are less complicated for Japan, but the Nadeshiko -- World Cup winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015 -- will have a stiffer-looking test in Rennes against either the Netherlands or Canada.