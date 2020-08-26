UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White Sox Ace Giolito Throws First No-hitter Of 2020

Muhammad Rameez 40 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

White Sox ace Giolito throws first no-hitter of 2020

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito tossed the first no-hitter of the pandemic-disrupted baseball season on Tuesday, blanking the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 in Chicago.

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher struck out 13 batters and walked just one, getting the final out in the ninth when Pirates batter Erik Gonzalez hit a line drive to right field that was caught by Adam Engel.

"The defence was unbelievable," Giolito said. "Obviously, you can't do something like that without the whole team behind you.

"I shook off (catcher) James (McCann) once tonight. He deserves this just as much as I do. It's just a really, really cool moment." Pittsburgh's only baserunner came when Gonzalez walked in the fourth inning.

It is the first no-hitter for the White Sox since Philip Humber threw a perfect game in a 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners in 2012.

The ninth inning began with Giolito striking out Pirates Jarrod Dyson and then getting Jose Osuna to foul out. Gonzalez was looking at an 0-2 pitch when he lined out to seal the no-hitter.

Last year, Giolito had two shutouts and a pair of complete games.

But this season he hadn't lasted more than seven innings in his half dozen previous starts. His best game so far was a 13-strikeout performance over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Chicago scored three runs in the second, getting RBIs from Engel, Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez.

A sacrifice from James McCoy tacked on the final run in the third.

gph/th

Related Topics

Anderson Pittsburgh Seattle Detroit Chicago From Best

Recent Stories

Russian-Indian Brahmos Missile Orders Grew $1Bln i ..

11 minutes ago

Two Civilians Killed in Turkish Drone Airstrike in ..

11 minutes ago

Usman Dar asks youths to apply for loan under Kamy ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Mi-28NM Helicopter to Get More Powerful Ma ..

24 minutes ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali Says Held Talks Wi ..

25 minutes ago

Mejlis of Turkmenistan adopted the Resolutions on ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.