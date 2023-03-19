Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

(@Abdulla99267510)

The mega tournament has brought to the limelight amazing players for their excellent performance this year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2023) HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 successfully completed on Saturday night.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

HBL PSL 8 Player of the Tournament – Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans) (22 wickets, economy-rate 7.59)

Batter of HBL PSL 8 –Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (550 runs, 142.5 strike-rate)

Bowler of HBL PSL 8 – Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans) (22 wickets, economy-rate 7.59)

Fielder of HBL PSL 8 – Kieron Pollard (Multan Sultans) (11 catches)

Wicketkeeper of HBL PSL 8 – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (14 dismissals)

Emerging player of HBL PSL 8 – Abbas Afridi (Multan Sultans) (23 wickets, economy-rate 9.

45)

All-rounder of HBL PSL 8 – Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) (404 runs and nine wickets)

Spirit of cricket – Peshawar Zalmi

Umpire of HBL PSL 8 – Alex Wharf

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the title of HBL PSL final after beating Multan Sultans by one run Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.