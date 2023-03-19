UrduPoint.com

Who Are Award Winners Of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2023 | 12:53 AM

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

The mega tournament has brought to the limelight amazing players for their  excellent performance this year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2023) HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 successfully completed on Saturday night.

This mega tournament brought amazing players to the limelight for their excellent performance in different clashes.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

HBL PSL 8 Player of the Tournament – Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans) (22 wickets, economy-rate 7.59)

Batter of HBL PSL 8 –Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (550 runs, 142.5 strike-rate)

Bowler of HBL PSL 8 – Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans) (22 wickets, economy-rate 7.59)

Fielder of HBL PSL 8 – Kieron Pollard (Multan Sultans) (11 catches)

Wicketkeeper of HBL PSL 8 – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (14 dismissals)

Emerging player of HBL PSL 8 – Abbas Afridi (Multan Sultans) (23 wickets, economy-rate 9.

45)

All-rounder of HBL PSL 8 – Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) (404 runs and nine wickets)

Spirit of cricketPeshawar Zalmi

Umpire of HBL PSL 8 – Alex Wharf

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the title of HBL PSL final after beating Multan Sultans by one run Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Karachi Kings Afridi Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

