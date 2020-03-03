WHO Chief Says Too Early to Make Any Decisions on Tokyo Olympic Games

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that it was too early to make any decisions on specific measures related to the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that it was too early to make any decisions on specific measures related to the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.

"We had a phone call with the president of the IOC [International Olympic Committee], and what we have agreed is that we monitor the situation and then .

.. if there is a need for any actions, then we can discuss [them] with the Japanese government. But I think deciding now [whether to hold or cancel the Olympic Games in Tokyo] could be too early," the WHO chief told a press briefing.

He added that Japan was making every effort to contain the virus outbreak, expressing the belief in progress on the matter.

So far, COVID-19 has infected over 90,000 people and killed more than 3,100 globally. The number of cases in Japan, including those reported from a cruise liner previously quarantined off Yokohama, neared 1,000 on Tuesday.