WHO, FIFA Chiefs Launch Joint Campaign to 'Kick Out Coronavirus'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The World Health Organization chief announced on Monday a joint campaign with the world football's governing body, FIFA, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a campaign we are starting jointly called 'Pass the Message to Kick Out Coronavirus,'" WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a joint press conference.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino said the two organizations would lead the global response to the viral outbreak by showing solidarity.

"Together, we are going to roll out this campaign in the next days in videos and graphics and in many languages," he said, adding "we will win."

The WHO chief thanked FIFA for contributing $10 million to the COVID-19 solidarity response fund. WHO has raised more than $170 million in donations from 187 individuals and organizations in the past 10 days, he estimated.