UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Providing Risk Assessment On COVID-19 To IOC Ahead Of Tokyo Olympic Games - Official

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:24 PM

WHO Providing Risk Assessment on COVID-19 to IOC Ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games - Official

The World Health organization (WHO) is working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee amid the coronavirus outbreak, but no decision is likely to be taken on the games in the near future, WHO Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The World Health organization (WHO) is working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee amid the coronavirus outbreak, but no decision is likely to be taken on the games in the near future, WHO Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Thursday.

IOC member Dick Pound told Associated Press earlier this week that if the committee decided that the Summer games could not proceed, "you're probably looking at a cancellation." Meanwhile, the IOC pres service told Sputnik on Wednesday that the preparations were ongoing, as planned.

"With regard to the Olympics, we are working extremely closely with the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and are providing them with risk assessment and risk management advice.

In my understanding, no decision has or will be taken in the near time regarding the future of the Olympics," Ryan told a daily press briefing.

The WHO official stressed that there is need for a risk-management approach to organizing all kinds of mass gatherings. He added that there was no specific deadline for making any decision on whether to hold the Olympic Games in Japan.

"I think, at this point, everyone is monitoring the situation. I think that the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the Japanese government are taking the situation very seriously, so does the IOC. And, again, we will be working together to try to preserve what is a fantastic and important global event," Ryan said.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Japan Turkish Lira 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.31 bn in Janua ..

11 minutes ago

DRAP directed to ensure availability of PPE, safet ..

2 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah explores cultural cooperation opportun ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply from Punjab Gov't, d ..

2 minutes ago

CDA amended rules not gone from theory to practice ..

2 minutes ago

UK rejects EU trade demands, threatens to walk awa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.