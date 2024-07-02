Open Menu

Who Said What After France Beat Belgium To Reach Euro 2024 Quarter-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published July 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Who said what after France beat Belgium to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Who said what after France edged Belgium 1-0 courtesy of a late own goal by Jan Vertonghen in their Euro 2024 last 16 match on Monday:

"It's beautiful. We played very well against a very good team. It was tight even if I think we had a lot more possession and more chances too.

"

-- France coach Didier Deschamps on his side's hard-fought win

"We have to enjoy, not analyse too much. We're into the quarter-finals."

-- Deschamps

"We pushed a lot during the match, we shot a lot too but the shots weren't on target. I was lucky that I tried to get my effort on target and it deflected into the back of the net."

-- France's Randal Kolo Muani on his effort that was deflected past his own goalkeeper by Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen

