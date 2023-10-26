Who said what at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday, the 22nd day of the 2023 tournament

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Who said what at the cricket World Cup on Thursday, the 22nd day of the 2023 tournament:

"It's incredibly tough, an incredibly disappointing tournament. As captain, you feel that a lot."

-- England skipper Jos Buttler after the eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka.

"We've been short of our best by a very long way. I'm disappointed for myself and the boys that we've not given a good account of ourselves."

-- Buttler again as the defending champions slumped to a fourth loss in five games.

"We've got some serious soul searching to do, we're going to cop it, we know that and quite rightly, we didn't perform anywhere near our level."

-- England coach Matthew Mott.

"It's raining cats and dogs in Sri Lanka so I've not been able to play much, it's mainly been indoor training."

-- Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, playing just his fifth ODI in three years on Thursday against England.

"If you have belief, miracles happen."

-- Pakistan's Shadab Khan on hopes of making the semi-finals despite three successive defeats.

"I saw a comment that described Pakistan as mercurial. I had to Google the word, but it spoke about how a team can be good one day and not so good the next. So, we want to make sure that when they're good, we are so good as well."

-- South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma on facing Pakistan on Friday.