Who said what at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, the 27th day of the 2023 tournament

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Who said what at the cricket World Cup on Tuesday, the 27th day of the 2023 tournament:

"After too many failures I was looking to score the first 30 runs and go from there. So I am really happy and hopefully, I will make it big in the next game."

-- Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman on his man-of-the-match 81 in the seven-wicket win against Bangladesh.

"Yes. We are trying to win our next two matches and let's see where we stand. We will take a lot of confidence into those matches."

-- Pakistan skipper Babar Azam refusing to give up on his team's bid to reach the semi-finals.

"Changing too many things at this moment makes it difficult but we have to do something. It's not working but we have to keep moving forward and think of something which might work."

-- Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after his team was eliminated even with two games still to play.

"Unfortunate to be on the wrong side but if you look at the final and I guess a Kiwi way is we look to scrap the whole way.

We scrap right to the end regardless of the situation."

-- New Zealand skipper Tom Latham on the All Blacks' fighting spirit which was on show in their nail-biting Rugby World Cup final loss to the Springboks. The Kiwis take on the Proteas in the Cricket World Cup at Pune on Wednesday.

"You can't really criticise them for feeling that way, for the criticism to come from, I suppose, a place of hurt where they've seen that movie before."

-- South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen on fans' fears that the Proteas may not live down their reputation for 'choking' at World Cups.

"The true 12th man for many generations of Sri Lankan cricketers."

-- Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene on the death of 87-year-old super fan Percy Abeysekara, known as "Uncle Percy", a one-man cheer leader and a permanent presence at international games.