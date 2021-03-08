UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Who Was The First Person Who Contracted COVID-19 During PSL 6?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:13 PM

Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 during PSL 6?

An investigation report reveals that integrity officer of Multan Sultans was the first person who contracted Coronavirus during PSL 6.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) Fawad Ahmed, a player of Islamabad United, was not the first person who contracted Coronavirus, an investigation conducted on COVID-19 cases during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 revealed.

The Investigation reports said that Fawad Ahmed tested positive on March 1 who caused delay in the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. However, the reports had revealed that there was another man who carried the varius first of all but nobody did care.

“It was Integrity officer of Multan Sultan who contracted the virus but was not asked to undergo isolation,” the report said, pointing out that he was allowed travel home and nobody checked.

Later, the PCR test was conducted and it was revealed that three more players were carrying virus. Their positive tests caused postponement of the league.

A two-member fact-finding panel was asked by the PCB to investigate the reasons as to why and how the bio-secure bubble could not work for the safety and security of the players.

Related Topics

Multan PCB Pakistan Super League Man Fawad Ahmed March Islamabad United All Quetta Gladiators Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australians Encouraged to 'Unmute' Themselves to S ..

44 seconds ago

Justice Atir Mahmood retires

46 seconds ago

Shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs breach

48 seconds ago

China 10-year treasury bond futures open lower Mon ..

49 seconds ago

New Zealand reports five cases of COVID-19 in mana ..

53 seconds ago

HEC announces Phase-II of Fresh PhDs' Interim Plac ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.