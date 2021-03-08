Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 during PSL 6?

(@fidahassanain)

An investigation report reveals that integrity officer of Multan Sultans was the first person who contracted Coronavirus during PSL 6.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) Fawad Ahmed, a player of Islamabad United, was not the first person who contracted Coronavirus, an investigation conducted on COVID-19 cases during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 revealed.

The Investigation reports said that Fawad Ahmed tested positive on March 1 who caused delay in the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. However, the reports had revealed that there was another man who carried the varius first of all but nobody did care.

“It was Integrity officer of Multan Sultan who contracted the virus but was not asked to undergo isolation,” the report said, pointing out that he was allowed travel home and nobody checked.

Later, the PCR test was conducted and it was revealed that three more players were carrying virus. Their positive tests caused postponement of the league.

A two-member fact-finding panel was asked by the PCB to investigate the reasons as to why and how the bio-secure bubble could not work for the safety and security of the players.