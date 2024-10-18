Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say Pakistan Cricket Board will announce captain for upcoming series in next few days

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) is set to announce the captain for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia within the next few days.

The sources said that consultations regarding the selection of potential players for the Australia tour are currently underway. The team announcement will be finalized after receiving approval from the PCB chairman.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has emerged as a strong contender to lead the team in the white-ball format, stepping in for Babar Azam. Additionally, the return of key players Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam is anticipated for the series.

The national team is scheduled to depart for Melbourne on October 29 and will participate in a training session on November 2.

The first ODI match of the series between Pakistan and Australia is slated for November 4.