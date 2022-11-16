UrduPoint.com

Whole Nation Proud On Team's Performance In T20 CWC: Haris

Muhammad Rameez Published November 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Whole nation proud on team's performance in T20 CWC: Haris

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Top Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, who returned home on Wednesday, said the whole nation was proud and happy, on the national team's performance in the ICC Men's Twentry20 Cricket World Cup.

"We always try to give our best and make the nation happy. As an individual and as a team, we are very happy with our performance in the tournament. And the whole nation is proud of our performance in the mega event," he said while talking to media after returning to his home here.

To a question, he said a person can succeed in every field if he works hard. "I have worked hard and there is lot of cricket ahead and I'm focusing on it," he said.

Haris Rauf thanked the fans for their tremendous support in the tournament. "You love us so much and this is the reason why we try to perform well," he said.

Haris's father, who was brimming with joy on his return said, he was more than happy for his son's return and Pakistan's team's performance in the World Cup.

"The team and Haris gave a very good performance in the tournament. Though we didn't win the World Cup but at least we made it to the finals. Sometimes, I also advise Haris to watch out for his line and length," he said.

Haris Rauf returned home after participating in T20 World Cup at Australia. Pakistan played their best cricket in the tournament and finished as runners-up of the extravaganza. The Men in Green lost to England in the final of the tournament that took place at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last Sunday.

However, Haris Rauf on his return was welcomed grandly by family and friends. Traditional dances were performed outside the pacer's home with drum beats and distribution of sweets. Fans and supporters also welcomed the ace pacer by dancing on drum beats.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Melbourne Turkish Lira Sunday Family Media Event Best Top Love

Recent Stories

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

34 minutes ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

39 minutes ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

2 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

3 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.