ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Top Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, who returned home on Wednesday, said the whole nation was proud and happy, on the national team's performance in the ICC Men's Twentry20 Cricket World Cup.

"We always try to give our best and make the nation happy. As an individual and as a team, we are very happy with our performance in the tournament. And the whole nation is proud of our performance in the mega event," he said while talking to media after returning to his home here.

To a question, he said a person can succeed in every field if he works hard. "I have worked hard and there is lot of cricket ahead and I'm focusing on it," he said.

Haris Rauf thanked the fans for their tremendous support in the tournament. "You love us so much and this is the reason why we try to perform well," he said.

Haris's father, who was brimming with joy on his return said, he was more than happy for his son's return and Pakistan's team's performance in the World Cup.

"The team and Haris gave a very good performance in the tournament. Though we didn't win the World Cup but at least we made it to the finals. Sometimes, I also advise Haris to watch out for his line and length," he said.

Haris Rauf returned home after participating in T20 World Cup at Australia. Pakistan played their best cricket in the tournament and finished as runners-up of the extravaganza. The Men in Green lost to England in the final of the tournament that took place at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last Sunday.

However, Haris Rauf on his return was welcomed grandly by family and friends. Traditional dances were performed outside the pacer's home with drum beats and distribution of sweets. Fans and supporters also welcomed the ace pacer by dancing on drum beats.