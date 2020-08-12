UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whoops! NZ Super Rugby Trophy Damaged During Celebrations

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Whoops! NZ Super Rugby trophy damaged during celebrations

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The brand-new Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy needs urgent repairs after it was dropped and damaged during the Canterbury Crusaders' title celebrations, reports said on Tuesday.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said the trophy suffered "minor damage". New Zealand media published pictures showing a dent in its wooden base and missing its prominent stone carving.

"The Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy was designed to be passed around," Mansbridge was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Following the match on Sunday, the trophy has accidentally been dropped and incurred some minor damage.

"We have notified New Zealand Rugby, and sought cultural advice," he said. "Repairs will be made as soon as possible.

" The New Zealand-designed trophy's wooden base symbolises an upturned waka, or canoe, while the traditional pounama mere, or greenstone club, represents the unity of the rugby community.

Mansbridge told the New Zealand Herald that the Crusaders had sent an apology to the trophy's creator.

"It's not a good look. Is it good enough? No," he said.

Super Rugby Aotearoa, featuring the five New Zealand teams that play in the southern hemisphere Super Rugby competition, debuted this year after the coronavirus pandemic halted international rugby.

The Crusaders, winners of the last three Super Rugby titles, won the domestic competition with a game to spare when they beat the Otago Highlanders 32-22 on Sunday.

Related Topics

Sunday Media Unity Foods Limited New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

9 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

12 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

12 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

13 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.