‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi-born Sarfraz Ahmed?,’ asks Shoaib Akhtar

The former pacer has expressed regret for not selecting Fawad Alam earlier in the national team despite his excellent performance in domestic cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday raised a question as to why Fawad Alam couldn’t find his space in national team when Karachi-born Sarfraz Ahmed was the captain.

Fawad Alam belongs to Karachi but even then he was not selected by the relevant officials and team managers.

“Fawad Alam belongs to Karachi. Why he wasn’t selected even during the captaincy tenure of Sarfraz Ahmed?,” former pacer raised a question on his YouTube channel.

He said that the middle-order batsman was wrongly kept out of the national team despite that he was a big run-scorer in domestic cricket.

“Punjabis kept Fawad Alam out of the national team. There was a debate on it,” said Shoaib Akhtar, pointing out that Misbah served as a captain for five years and Inzamam was the chief selector.

“These both persons kept Fawad Alam out. And it is correct,” he named.

“But the question is still there as to why Sarfraz did not select him as he himself belongs to Karachi?,” asked the former pacer. He asked his fans and followers to think as to why Sarfraz did not select him.

“Don’t put the entire blame on Misbah [and Inzamam]. Injustice was done to Fawad Alam and there is no doubt about it,” he added.

He went on to say that Fawad Alam always played whenever he was given any chance.

“Three centuries in eight Test matches. His determination has revived cricket,” shoaib Akhtar concluded.

In the first Test match, Fawad Alam scored century and led Pakistan to victory. Pakistan needed him when he came as the situation was 47/4. He slowly paved the way for Pakistan.