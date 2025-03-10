Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2025) The Indian cricket team clinched the ICC Champions Trophy for the third time after defeating New Zealand in the final. Following their victory, the Indian players donned a special white coat.

On Sunday, India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final by defeating New Zealand by four wickets, securing their third Champions Trophy title.

In the match held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bat first. The team posted a total of 251 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 50 overs. India successfully chased the target in the 49th over with six wickets down.

After the final victory, all Indian squad members were awarded winner’s medals, and before lifting the trophy, each player was given a special white coat to wear.

The coat featured the Champions Trophy logo on the pocket and golden buttons.

Why are Champions Trophy winners given a white coat?

The Champions Trophy is the only ICC tournament where all players of the winning team are given a special white coat.

This white coat symbolizes honor and recognition for the victorious team, representing the players’ hard work and determination.

According to a statement by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Champions Trophy is one of the most prestigious tournaments, where every match holds significance.

Teams compete not just for the trophy but also for the coveted white coat, which signifies excellence and commitment.

The ICC further stated that the white coat serves as an honorary badge, enhancing the prestige of the champions.

The coat is regarded as a symbol of unparalleled dedication, inspiring future generations. Wearing this coat represents the journey of players who put everything on the line to win the trophy.

When did this tradition begin, and which Tlteams have worn white coat?

Although the Champions Trophy was first introduced in 1998, the tradition of awarding the white coat to the tournament winners began in 2009 during the sixth edition held in South Africa.

Under the leadership of Ricky Ponting, Australia became the first team to receive the honorary white coat after defeating New Zealand in the final.

In 2013, India earned the privilege of wearing the coat after defeating England in the Champions Trophy final in Birmingham.

In 2017, Pakistan won the Champions Trophy by defeating India by 180 runs at The Oval, with Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team donning the special white coat.