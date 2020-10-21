UrduPoint.com
Why Usman Qadir Has Been Selected For Upcoming T20 Home Series Against Zimbabwe

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:54 PM

Misbahul Haq, the head coach-cum-chief selector of national team, hopes that Usman Qadir will become better bowler and has performed well in the previous matches due to which he has been selected.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) Pakistan’s Chief Selector-cum-head coach Misbahul Haq has revealed that why leg-spinner Usman Qadir of Central Punjab was selected over Zahid Mahmood for upcoming T20I home series against Zimbabwe.

Misbahul Haq has come forward after he faced huge criticism on both traditional and social media.

Usman Qadir, he said, was chosen after his excellent performance as bowler in ongoing National T20 matches.

Talking on ptv sports, Misbahul Haq said that Usman was going ahead of Zahid and they had invested a year in Usman as he was taken to Australia and played in Bangladesh home series.

“Selection of Usman has been made after suggestion of other selectors as well,” said Misbah, pointing out that they would see how would he perform.

“He [Usman] has talent and hopefully will become best bowler,” said the head coach.

It may be mentioned here that Zimbabwe team arrived in Pakistan for home series scheduled to start from Oct 30 and conclude on Nov 10.

