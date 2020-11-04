Whyte has 'missed his chance' of Fury world title bout - Warren

Dillian Whyte can forget about fighting Tyson Fury next month, the world heavyweight champion's co-promoter Frank Warren said on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Dillian Whyte can forget about fighting Tyson Fury next month, the world heavyweight champion's co-promoter Frank Warren said on Wednesday.

Whyte was next scheduled to be in action on November 21 but a rematch with Alexander Povetkin was scuppered when the Russian tested positive for coronavirus.

Whyte's promoter, Eddie Hearn, then raised the prospect of a bout with WBC champion Fury, who is currently without an opponent for a bout he announced would take place in London in December.

But Warren insisted Whyte was not in contention after being knocked out by Povetkin in August.

"We're not in the business of bailing out Dillian Whyte," Warren told Talksport radio.

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't Dillian Whyte get absolutely poleaxed in his last fight? "At the time he was mandatory challenger to Tyson and they kept banging on about it... but they stupidly put him in with Povetkin and that's it, he's lost his chance." Warren added Germany's Agit Kabayel, who enjoyed a majority decision win over Dereck Chisora in 2017, was the leading contender for the Fury bout.

"That's what we want for Tyson, that's the preferred opponent," he said. "Hopefully, we'll get it over the line and if not we'll look at someone else, but it certainly won't be against Dillian Whyte." Chisora has said he is prepared to face Whyte for a third time barely three weeks on from his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

Chisora told Hearn, on Instagram live: "Do you want to give me that fight? I'll take that." Ukraine's Usyk extended his undefeated record with a unanimous points win over Chisora on Saturday.

That defeat by the 2012 Olympic gold medallist seemed to end to Chisora's hopes of a second world title shot, eight years after he lost to Vitali Klitschko.

Whyte previously defeated Chisora in 2016 and 2018.

In June, Hearn, also the promoter of Anthony Joshua, the holder of the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles, said an agreement for a unification bout with Fury and a second clash between the British rivals early in 2021 had been reached in principle.