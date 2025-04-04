LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The West Indies, Bangladesh, Ireland and Scotland woman cricket teams reached Lahore via Dubai on Friday morning to participate in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025, to be played from April 9 to 19 in Lahore.

The Thailand Women have already reached the provincial metropolis and are due to play a practice match against Pakistan Women at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) grounds in the afternoon. The matches of the six-team event qualifiers will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and the LCCA ground.

The top two teams from the qualifiers will progress to the main event to be played later this year in India in September-October this year.

Australia Women are the defending champions. Pakistan Women, if qualified for the main round, will play their matches at a neutral venue under the ICC’s hybrid model.

Pakistan squad for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers

Fatima Sana (Capt), Muneeba Ali (vice-capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Syeda Aroob Shah

Reserve players: Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar, Umm-e-Hani