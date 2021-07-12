WI-bound Intra-squad Practice Session Suspended Due To Heavy Rain
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:21 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The practice session was suspended at the National Stadium Karachi owing to heavy rain here on Monday.
West Indies-bound scenario-based intra-squad practice match, which was scheduled to restart on July 12 (Monday) after a day rest at the National Stadium Karachi, was suspended due to heavy rain.
The session was established for the West Indies-bound test players on July 7.