WI-bound Intra-squad Practice Session Suspended Due To Heavy Rain

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:21 PM

WI-bound intra-squad practice session suspended due to heavy rain

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The practice session was suspended at the National Stadium Karachi owing to heavy rain here on Monday.

West Indies-bound scenario-based intra-squad practice match, which was scheduled to restart on July 12 (Monday) after a day rest at the National Stadium Karachi, was suspended due to heavy rain.

The session was established for the West Indies-bound test players on July 7.

More Stories From Sports

