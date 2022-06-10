WI bowlers restricted Pakistan at 275-8 despite Babar, Imam half centuries

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2022 | 10:19 PM

West Indian disciplined bowling restricted Pakistan to 275-8 despite skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq smashed half centuries in the second day-night international here on Friday

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first but failed to set a handsome target.

Azam and Haq scored sixth consecutive half centuries in successive one-day internationals, before the team green lost track in the middle overs.

The bating line went under pressure after loosing Fakhar Zaman at 25 runs. The skipper Babar Azam set the tempo with a 120-run second wicket stand with Haq, before Imam was run out, without watching his static partner while going for a single.

The spinners out shined the Pakistani bating line up and grab the third wicket at the total of 187 runs while fourth and fifth wickets fell without adding a single run in the total.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq remained top scorers with 77 and 72 runs respectively, however, no other batsman crossed 30 runs.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein bagged three wickets conceding 52 runs in 10 overs while Alzarri Joseph and Anderson Phillip grabbed two wickets each for 33 and 50 runs in 10 overs.

The stadium was jam-packed with spectators eager to see Babar Azam and his boys do some outstanding work with bat to win the game against the Nicholas Poiran-led West Indies team.

