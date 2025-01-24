Open Menu

WI Gear Up For 2nd Test With Intense Practice

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

WI gear up for 2nd test with intense practice

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The West Indies cricket team held an extensive practice session at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday to prepare for the second Test against Pakistan.

Under the guidance of their coaching staff, players worked on batting, bowling and fielding as they aimed to level the two-match Test series.

The second Test was set to commence on, Saturday, January 25, at the Multan Cricket Stadium as Pakistan currently leads the series 1-0 after their victory in the first Test.

The West Indies team was determined to put on a stronger performance and overcome the challenging conditions presented by Pakistan's home advantage. With confidence and hard work displayed during their practice sessions, the visitors will look to bounce back and push for a series-tying win.

