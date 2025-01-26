WI In Commanding Position To Level Series: Imlach
Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) West Indies batter Tevin Imlach has expressed confidence in his team’s ability to secure victory in the second Test against Pakistan, stating that they are in a commanding position and fully focused on finishing strong.
Speaking at a press conference at the Multan cricket Stadium on Sunday, Imlach outlined his team’s strategy and praised their adaptability to challenging conditions. “We are in a good position and determined to win this Test match,” Imlach said confidently. He acknowledged the challenging nature of the Multan pitch but highlighted how the team’s preparation and patience have paid off. “This pitch has been difficult, but we trusted our defence and chose the right moments to attack. Playing three innings here gave us the opportunity to learn, and that learning has helped us handle the conditions better,” he explained.
Imlach also emphasized the team’s intent to wrap up Pakistan’s innings swiftly.
“Our priority is to take the remaining six wickets as quickly as possible. This pitch is very different from what we were used to back home. There is no grass, and the ball spins more here, but we have adjusted well and feel confident in our bowling attack to finish the job,” he added.
Reflecting on his team’s performance so far, Imlach credited their discipline and strategy. “We have worked hard to get into this position, and we will keep pushing forward. This is a crucial moment, and we are ready to give our best to seal the win,” he concluded.
With Pakistan needing 178 runs and West Indies only six wickets away from victory, the match hangs in the balance. Tevin Imlach’s confidence underscores the Caribbean team’s belief in their ability to conquer the challenges and walk away with a memorable win in Multan.
