WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) The West Indies squad reached Multan International Airport Monday afternoon.

The visiting squad received a warm welcome at a local hotel on their arrival.

Taking to Twitter, PCB shares pictures and videos of the West Indies squad being welcomed with bouquets and served juices.

The West Indies squad will rest today before they come out for a training session tomorrow — Tuesday — ahead of the three-match ODI series.

The two teams will lock horns on June 8, 10, and 12.

West Indies are led by their newly appointed captain Nicholas Pooran who will be performing his duties as skipper in his second international series.

West Indies have decent numbers, sitting at the number four position with eight wins in 18 matches.

The visiting squad just finished their series in the Netherlands, whitewashing the home side 3-0.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will start training today.

Pakistan are currently settling at number 10 with six wins out of 12 under the captaincy of Babar Azam.