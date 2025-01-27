WI Wins Second Test
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In a dramatic turn of events, the West Indies defeated Pakistan by 120 runs in the second Test
of the two-match series in Multan, leveling the series 1-1 at the Multan cricket Stadium.
The victory not only showcased the visitors’ grit and determination but also marked
their first Test win in Pakistan since 1990, breaking a 35-year drought on Pakistani soil.
Chasing a target of 254 runs set by the West Indies, Pakistan’s batting lineup faltered
under relentless bowling.
The third day began with Pakistan already in trouble at 76-4, and hopes of a comeback
quickly faded. Saud Shakeel (13) and nightwatchman Kashif Ali (1) were dismissed early
in the morning session. Salman Ali Agha (15) followed shortly, and the lower-middle order could not resist the pressure either. Sajid Khan (7), Noman Ali (6), and Mohammad Rizwan (25) tried to stem the tide, but wickets kept tumbling.
The top-order failure had already set the tone for Pakistan’s struggle. Captain Shan Masood and debutant Muhammad Haris scored just 2 runs each, while Kamran Ghulam (19) and Babar Azam (31) fell after promising starts. The West Indian bowlers maintained discipline and aggression, with the Pakistani innings folding for just 133 runs, sealing an emphatic win for the visitors.
The West Indies began their second innings with a slender lead of 9 runs but showed remarkable determination to extend their advantage.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite anchored the innings with a composed 52, supported by Tevin Imlach (35) and Kevin Sinclair (28). Despite Pakistan’s spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan taking four wickets each, the West Indies managed to post 244 runs, setting Pakistan a challenging target of 254.
The test was fiercely contested from the start. After bowling out the West Indies for 163 in their first innings, Pakistan seemed in control but failed to capitalize. Their batting lineup struggled against the West Indian attack, managing only 154 runs and conceding a narrow 9-run lead.
This victory was a collective effort from the West Indies. The bowlers kept the Pakistani batters under constant pressure. Kraigg Brathwaite’s leadership and half-century were crucial in the second innings, while the fielding unit ensured Pakistan had no easy runs. On the other hand, Pakistan's spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were exceptional, sharing eight wickets in the second innings, but the team’s batting woes overshadowed their efforts.
Pakistan won the first Test convincingly, but the West Indies bounced back in style in the second to draw the series.
The series will be remembered for its twists and turns, with both teams showing moments of brilliance. For the West Indies, it was a series to celebrate, a testament to their resilience and determination to overcome the odds and make history.
