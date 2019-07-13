UrduPoint.com
Wickens Set For Emotional IndyCar Return On Sunday

2019-07-13

Wickens set for emotional IndyCar return on Sunday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Canadian IndyCar racer Robert Wickens, who suffered a major spinal cord injury in a crash last August, will drive a specifically modified car on the parade lap of Sunday's Indy Toronto race.

The 30-year-old native of nearby Guelph will operate an Acura with special hand controls on the last lap before the start of the event on the Toronto streets.

Wickens has made an inspirational recovery from a host of injuries suffered in the mishap at Pocono Raceway last year.

"I've had this dream for so long to get back and this was the target to get the car ready for Toronto," Wickens said Friday. "It's my home race. It was kind of the perfect fit." Wickens drove laps for about 90 minutes on Wednesday at a suburban motorsports park and spent another 30 minutes behind the wheel Thursday over the 11-turn, 1.

786-mile street circuit.

"It's amazing," Wickens said. "I was able to get a couple practice laps in and it put a huge smile on my face.

"Racing is my dream, it's my passion, it's all I want to do. And to have a company like Arrow to be so hands-on building the hand controls and then a company like Honda that somehow trusts me with a very expensive car is -- I still don't know why." Wickens' fiance, Karli Woods, will be in the passenger seat for the parade lap.

Wickens said he has been thankful for the support of his Schmidt Peterson racing team and sponsors.

"It has been a big eye-opener for me, this whole injury," Wickens said. "I have a whole new perspective on life."

