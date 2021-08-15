UrduPoint.com

Wicketkeepers Specialised Camp To Begin At NHPC

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Wicket keepers Specialised Camp will begin here tomorrow Monday at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

A total of 12 promising wicket-keepers from all across the country will take part in the four-day long camp who were part of the domestic cricket last year.

The wicket-keepers who are on national duty or playing in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) will be invited in due course ahead of upcoming domestic cricket season.

NHPC's fielding and wicketkeeping coach Atiq-uz-Zaman will supervise the camp which was aimed at identifying back-up wicketkeepers and improving their skills ahead of an action-packed domestic and international cricket season.

During the course of the camp, the wicketkeepers will engage in fitness, skill-work and batting drills.

The following wicketkeepers will take part in the camp (players not engaged in the ongoing Kashmir Premier League):Wicket-keepers Specialised Camp (alphabetical order):Abdullah Butt (Southern Punjab), Aftab Alam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Afzaal Manzoor (Central Punjab), Ali Shan (Central Punjab), Hidayatullah (Balochistan), Maqbool Ahmed (Southern Punjab), Saifullah Bangash (Sindh), Shawaiz Irfan (Central Punjab), Shehryar Rizvi (Sindh), Umair Masood (Northern), Waqar Hussain (Southern Punjab) and Zubair Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

