Wife Narjis says Mohammad Amir will always play for Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) Fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s wife Narjis Amir has defended her husband saying he will always play for Pakistan.

Refuting rumours that Mohammad Amir might settle in Britain and play for England, Narjis Amir in an Instagram post said that Amir is a proud Pakistani and loves playing and representing his country Pakistan.

“Even though we don’t need to explain our decision to anyone but for the people who care n support us my husband @iamamirofficial doesn't need to play for England or any other country he is a proud Pakistani and loves playing and representing his country PAKISTAN,” she said.

Narjis went on to say, “Not just him even if our child Minsa ever wants to play cricket she will represent Pakistan like her father as it's his wish.”

She said that Amir has retired from test cricket only not cricket.

He has done that so he could give more to one day and T20 and make his country proud like always, she said.

The wife further said, “I wish peace to all the negative people out there may Allah help u positivity is a great blessing from Allah may all the negative people be blessed with that.”

Amir, 27, announced his retirement from test cricket on July 26 and plans to focus only on limited overs cricket now. news of Amir planning to retire from international cricket has surfaced in the past as well. He married a British citizen, Narjis, in September 2016.

The pacer had submitted an application for “Spouse Visa”, by which he can live in UK for two and a half years, and can get the visa extended for the same duration later on.

After getting the Spouse Visa, Amir would become eligible to work there and utilize various other opportunities.