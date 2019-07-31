UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Narjis Says Mohammad Amir Will Always Play For Pakistan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:52 PM

Wife Narjis says Mohammad Amir will always play for Pakistan

Says Amir is a proud Pakistani and loves playing and representing his country Pakistan.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) Fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s wife Narjis Amir has defended her husband saying he will always play for Pakistan.

Refuting rumours that Mohammad Amir might settle in Britain and play for England, Narjis Amir in an Instagram post said that Amir is a proud Pakistani and loves playing and representing his country Pakistan.

“Even though we don’t need to explain our decision to anyone but for the people who care n support us my husband @iamamirofficial doesn't need to play for England or any other country he is a proud Pakistani and loves playing and representing his country PAKISTAN,” she said.

Narjis went on to say, “Not just him even if our child Minsa ever wants to play cricket she will represent Pakistan like her father as it's his wish.”

She said that Amir has retired from test cricket only not cricket.

He has done that so he could give more to one day and T20 and make his country proud like always, she said.

The wife further said, “I wish peace to all the negative people out there may Allah help u positivity is a great blessing from Allah may all the negative people be blessed with that.”

Amir, 27, announced his retirement from test cricket on July 26 and plans to focus only on limited overs cricket now. news of Amir planning to retire from international cricket has surfaced in the past as well. He married a British citizen, Narjis, in September 2016.

The pacer had submitted an application for “Spouse Visa”, by which he can live in UK for two and a half years, and can get the visa extended for the same duration later on.

After getting the Spouse Visa, Amir would become eligible to work there and utilize various other opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Cricket T20 Married Wife Same Mohammad Amir May July September Visa 2016 Post All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Demand to lift ban on Muharram processions in IOK

3 minutes ago

Indian forces' firing along LoC indicates their fr ..

3 minutes ago

FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner, lodges ..

3 minutes ago

Civilian martyred, 9 hurt in Indian firing at LoC

3 minutes ago

Human rights' violations in occupied Kashmir can't ..

3 minutes ago

Reports about fissures in PMLN premature: Punjab A ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.