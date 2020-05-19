UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Of Diamondbacks Slugger Marte Dies Of Heart Attack

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 09:48 PM

Wife of Diamondbacks slugger Marte dies of heart attack

Arizona Diamondbacks centerfielder Starling Marte was in mourning Tuesday after announcing the death of his wife, Noelia, due to a heart attack

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Arizona Diamondbacks centerfielder Starling Marte was in mourning Tuesday after announcing the death of his wife, Noelia, due to a heart attack.

The 31-year-old Dominican slugger, a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star outfielder, and his wife had three children.

"I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife, Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte posted on Twitter. "It is a moment of great sorrow." Marte made his MLB debut in 2012 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and played there until being traded to the Diamondbacks this past January.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the Diamondbacks said in a statement.

"Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."Marte batted .287 with 108 home runs and 420 runs batted in with 239 stolen bases in eight seasons with Pittsburgh, which reached the playoffs from 2013-2015 with Marte's help for the first time since 1992.

"The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time," a team statement said. "Our hearts are truly saddened by this news."

Related Topics

Attack Twitter Wife Pittsburgh January Family All From

Recent Stories

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

2 hours ago

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

2 hours ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

2 hours ago

Sweden to ramp up coronavirus testing

2 minutes ago

Rs 2.64 bln disbursed under Ehsaas Programme

3 minutes ago

Top Russian, Dominican Diplomats Exchange Praise f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.