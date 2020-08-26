UrduPoint.com
Wigan Match Postponed After Four Positive Virus Tests At Dragons

Muhammad Rameez 27 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:42 PM

Catalans Dragons' Super League fixture against Wigan has been postponed from Saturday after three Dragons players and a non-playing staff member returned positive COVID-19 tests, the French club announced Wednesday

"The Dragons squad were all instructed to isolate as soon as the news of the positive tests was received," the Dragons said.

"They will have further tests later this week.

" The club added that of the players who have tested positive, two played in last weekend's Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield Trinity.

"Test and trace analysis has shown that two of the Wakefield players will also be required to self-isolate -- but at this stage their fixture against Warrington Wolves is expected to go ahead as scheduled on Sunday," it said.

In the forced absence of the Dragons, Wigan will now play Castleford in a fixture which had been due in Round 18.

