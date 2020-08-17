UrduPoint.com
Wigan Owner Enquired About Administration On Eve Of Announcing Takeover: Panel

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:12 PM

Wigan owner enquired about administration on eve of announcing takeover: panel

The Hong Kong owner of English football club Wigan enquired about placing the team into administration the day before he informed the English Football League he had acquired a majority stake an independent panel said in a report

Au Yeung Wai Kay bought Stanley Choi's 51% stake in Next Leader Fund the owners of 2013 FA Cup winners for �20 million ($26 million) in June but on July 1 they were placed in administration.

A subsequent 12 point penalty imposed by the EFL saw them relegated to the third tier.

The club's appeal against the penalty reasoning it was a force majeure -- events out of their control -- was rejected by the panel although they did express sympathy.

Wigan have been "let down by those who appear to have seen it as an opportunity for investment and profit", the commission said.

The panel also made clear Kay was solely responsible in bringing the club down and had kept the parlous financial situation to himself.

