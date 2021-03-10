UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wijnaldum Says Only Champions League Glory Can Save Liverpool's Season

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:08 PM

Wijnaldum says only Champions League glory can save Liverpool's season

Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool can only save their season by winning the Champions League following the collapse of their Premier League title defence

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool can only save their season by winning the Champions League following the collapse of their Premier League title defence.

Jurgen Klopp's men, who face RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last 16 tie on Wednesday, are favourites to progress after winning the first leg 2-0.

But there are major questions over their confidence following a run of six successive home defeats in the Premier League.

Klopp's side, top of the table at Christmas, have slipped to eighth and look unlikely to finish in the top four.

Wednesday's Champions League "home" tie, taking place in Budapest instead of at Anfield due to coronavirus travel restrictions, could provide a useful distraction.

But Dutch international Wijnaldum said the season would only be saved if Liverpool were crowned European champions for a seventh time.

"Of course the Champions League can rescue this season but I think a lot of people only say it is rescued if you win the Champions League and everyone knows how difficult it is," he said.

"I think there is always pressure when you play for a club like Liverpool and you have the results that we have had now.

There will be a pressure to bounce back and show we can do better.

"We want to do better but we have to show it. It has hit us hard. Definitely, everyone can see it." Wijnaldum, who won the 2019 Champions League with Liverpool, said confidence had dipped.

"We were used to winning games and winning trophies and now it is the opposite, the confidence is less than the previous years but that is because it is a totally different situation we are in right now," he said.

"We feel really bad. The way we deal with situations during games was really bad." Wijnaldum is in the final few months of his contract at Anfield, with no new deal firmed up.

The midfielder, 30, has long been linked with Barcelona and a reunion with his former national team boss Ronald Koeman.

"I am really happy at the club, really happy with the team and the staff and really happy with the fans for whom I play," he said.

"It is not that I am not happy and I have to leave but it is not that easy as everyone thinks it is to make some decisions for your future."

Related Topics

Christmas Liverpool Leipzig Budapest Progress Barcelona 2019 Top Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman reports 426 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperatio ..

19 minutes ago

Country nearing shortage of medical, diagnostic eq ..

24 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz moves PA resolution for children with ..

33 minutes ago

ECP rejects PTI's plea against notification of Sen ..

40 minutes ago

French theatres occupied as protesters demand reop ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.