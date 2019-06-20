UrduPoint.com
'Wild Boars' Deal With Fame One Year After Thai Cave Rescue

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

A football team made up mostly of poor or stateless teenagers entered a tourist cave complex in northern Thailand a year ago on a day trip, accompanied by their coach

Mae Sai, Thailand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A football team made up mostly of poor or stateless teenagers entered a tourist cave complex in northern Thailand a year ago on a day trip, accompanied by their coach.

They emerged 18 days later to global acclaim, courted by film producers, authors and talk show hosts eager to tell the remarkable story of a daring operation that rescued them from the flooded depths.

Most of the 12 "Wild Boars", as the team was known, still live in the poor northern town of Mae Sai, once a sleepy backwater but now inundated with selfie-snapping tourists.

They still play football -- their coach who led them down the Tham Luang cave complex continues to run training -- and they share the same basic homes with their families.

But life for the team has taken an extraordinary trajectory since they were rescued, led out of the cave heavily sedated by teams of expert divers.

They have signed a film deal with Netflix, travelled the world, and had their story chronicled in books, documentaries and a pipeline of films.

But their new-found fame has also forced silence on them, as the boys and their families can no longer talk freely about their ordeal -- the result of exclusivity contracts that ban them from speaking to the press.

