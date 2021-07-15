UrduPoint.com
Wild Driving Leaves DeChambeau Living On 'razor's Edge'

Sandwich, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Bryson DeChambeau had his driving to blame for a rollercoaster one-over-par round of 71 on the first day of the British Open on Thursday.

The big-hitting American, who has transformed his physique by adding 20 Pounds to extend the length of his drives, hit just four out of 14 fairways in his opening round at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, Kent.

"If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that's great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks," said the world number six.

After making the turn at two over, three consecutive birdies at 12, 13 and 14 gave DeChambeau some momentum.

But more wayward shots off the tee cost him at the 15th and 17th to fall seven shots behind clubhouse leader Louis Oosthuizen.

"It's a golf course that's pretty short and so when I hit driver and it doesn't go in the fairway, it's first cut or it's in the hay, it's tough for me to get it out on to the green," he added.

"Once in the middle of the fairway, like I had it on 18, I was able to hit a nice shot to 11 feet and almost made birdie. It's kind of living on the razor's edge."

