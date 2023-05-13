UrduPoint.com

Wild Poliovirus Detected In Environmental Sample

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental sample

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus in an environmental sample from the district of Lower South Waziristan (SW) of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to the lab, wild poliovirus type 1 was isolated from a sewage sample collected from Qureshi Mohalla in the district's Wacha Khaura Union council on April 19.

"The virus is genetically linked to poliovirus found in sewage samples collected from the same district in September 2022." Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said, "The detection of poliovirus in the environment is an indication that Pakistan's polio surveillance system is working efficiently to locate virus circulation and take steps to prevent any further transmission." The minister said, "Until we eradicate polio in Pakistan, the virus will continue to be a threat to children here and everywhere. Parents and caregivers, it is imperative that you understand the risk to your children and make sure that they receive polio drops in every campaign. This is the only way to ensure lifelong immunity for them." He added, "A polio campaign is beginning in over 70 districts on May 15 and in southern KP on May 29, which is the perfect opportunity for parents to get their children vaccinated at their doorstep." Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication Dr Shahzad Baig said, "In the last stages of eradication, the virus can find refuge and thrive in under-immunised communities, which is why the seven endemic districts of southern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are of high concern for the Polio Programme.

" He said, "Through intensive efforts after last year's outbreak in southern KP, we have succeeded in containing the virus in this region. Here, the programme is maintaining a sharp focus on repeated quality campaigns, increased polio surveillance, increasing vaccine acceptance and improving overall routine immunization rates." "The Pakistan Polio Programme is already testing for poliovirus at 114 fixed environmental sites in the country every month." "To further enhance surveillance in high-risk areas, it has also been collecting additional sewage samples from multiple sites in southern KP periodically, and this latest detection is from one such collection site. " Dr Shahzad Baig said, "This prompt detection will enable the programme to plan a swift response and protect children from paralytic polio." "This is the first positive environmental sample from Lower SW this year where the last human case was reported in August 2022. So far this year, one human case and six positive samples have been reported from Pakistan," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here no human case had been reported outside the endemic southern KP region in over two years.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Immunity Same SITE April May August September From

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning ..

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning 'fight'

8 minutes ago
 Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

1 hour ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

4 hours ago
 Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.