UrduPoint.com

Wild Time At Track Worlds As Dutch Claim Madison Treble

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 11:25 PM

Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of the Netherlands clinched their third women's Madison title at the world track cycling championship on Saturday

Roubaix, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of the Netherlands clinched their third women's Madison title at the world track cycling championship on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Wild and her teammate had also dominated the event in 2019 and 2020.

French pair Clara Copponi and Marie Le Net took second place just as they did last year.

Victory was a welcome relief for the Dutch who were fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in the event which takes place over 120 laps and features 12 sprints.

Meanwhile, Italian riders at the championship lost bikes worth 10,000 Euros ($11,600) each to thieves, local authorities told AFP.

The local authorities said the bikes disappeared late on Friday or early on Saturday, but did not say how many had been stolen.

"They forgot the recommendation to leave the bikes in the velodrome until the end of the championships," Yannick Gomez, director of the departmental board for public safety, told AFP.

Competition organisers told AFP all the racers who lost bikes had already finished their participation.

They also said the thieves took road bikes as well as track bikes, including some belonging to star time trialer Filippo Ganna.

Related Topics

World Cycling Road Tokyo Madison Netherlands Women 2019 2020 Olympics Event All

Recent Stories

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

1 minute ago
 Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revel ..

Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him ..

1 minute ago
 ASAS Real Estate launches sales of the industrial ..

ASAS Real Estate launches sales of the industrial &quot;Al Qasimia City&quot; la ..

41 minutes ago
 Brazil seeks investments in space sector, says Bra ..

Brazil seeks investments in space sector, says Brazilian Science Minister

42 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Agrees With Taliban to Resume Railway C ..

Uzbekistan Agrees With Taliban to Resume Railway Connection to Mazar-i-Sharif

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.