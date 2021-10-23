Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of the Netherlands clinched their third women's Madison title at the world track cycling championship on Saturday

Roubaix, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of the Netherlands clinched their third women's Madison title at the world track cycling championship on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Wild and her teammate had also dominated the event in 2019 and 2020.

French pair Clara Copponi and Marie Le Net took second place just as they did last year.

Victory was a welcome relief for the Dutch who were fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in the event which takes place over 120 laps and features 12 sprints.

Meanwhile, Italian riders at the championship lost bikes worth 10,000 Euros ($11,600) each to thieves, local authorities told AFP.

The local authorities said the bikes disappeared late on Friday or early on Saturday, but did not say how many had been stolen.

"They forgot the recommendation to leave the bikes in the velodrome until the end of the championships," Yannick Gomez, director of the departmental board for public safety, told AFP.

Competition organisers told AFP all the racers who lost bikes had already finished their participation.

They also said the thieves took road bikes as well as track bikes, including some belonging to star time trialer Filippo Ganna.