Wilder KOs Ortiz To Retain WBC Heavyweight World Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Wilder KOs Ortiz to retain WBC heavyweight world title

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Deontay Wilder knocked out Cuba's Luis Ortiz in the seventh round to retain his World Boxing Council world title and preserve his unbeaten record in boxing's resurgent heavyweight division.

The 34-year-old Wilder landed a devastating straight right hand to move one step closer to his goal of unifying all four heavyweight belts with a thrilling ending at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

Sports

