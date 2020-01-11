Wilder signs new contract with Sheffield United

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:16 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been rewarded with a new contract after his club's fine run in their first season back in the Premier League.

Wilder signed a four-and-a-half-year contract extension on Friday to keep him with the Blades until 2024.

The deal comes after Wilder guided United to eighth place in the Premier league ahead of Friday's clash with West Ham at Bramall Lane.

Wilder took over the club he supported as a boy in May 2016, when the Blades were languishing in League One, and led them to two promotions.

"Naturally, I'm delighted to sign a new deal until 2024 and commit to the club that is close to my heart," Wilder told United's website.

"I am grateful to (club owner) Prince Abdullah for taking the initiative and offering this contract.

"We've had a great few years and hopefully we can continue the upward curve - let's see how far we can go on this journey." United hold an option to extend Wilder's deal by a further year.

Wilder led United to the League One title in his first season before finishing second in the Championship last season to end the club's 12-year exile from the top-flight.

"Chris has played an integral role in our recent and current success and we want him at the helm in the future, driving us forward, hence the new long-term contract," Blades owner Prince Abdullah said.

"He is a dynamic leader, with whom the supporters connect and it is important that we have someone of his stature leading this club on the field."

