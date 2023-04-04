Close
Wilkins Excited For Shaheen, Rauf To Play For Welsh Fire

Muhammad Rameez Published April 04, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Former first-class cricketer turned commentator, Alan Wilkins, was excited for Pakistani pacers, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, to be playing for Welsh Fire in The Hundred tournament this year.

In a special message for the two fast bowlers, Wilkins expressed pleasure for them to join the Welsh Fire and praised their exceptional skills. He also wished them luck for the upcoming tournament and was confident that their inclusion would greatly strengthen Welsh Fire's chances of winning the tournament.

"Mujhe yeh jaan kar be had khushi hui ha ke Pakistan ke do azeem fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi aur Haris Rauf iss saal mere mulk (Wales) ki team ke liye The Hundred main khelain ge.

"Welsh Fire" ab aik buhat mazboot team lag rahi hai," Wilkins tweeted as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

The Hundred, a 100-ball cricket tournament featuring eight city-based teams, is set to take place in England and Wales in August this year.

The Pakistan pace duo was picked by Welsh Fire in The Hundred draft, which took place on March 23.

The left-arm pacer entered the draft with a reserve price of �100,000, whereas Rauf entered the draft at a reserve price of �60,000.

