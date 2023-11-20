Open Menu

Will Give Best Against Tajikistan: Stephen Constantine

Muhammad Rameez Published November 20, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constantine

Pakistan football team coach Stephen Constantine on Monday said the national squad would give its best in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2 match against Tajikistan on November 21 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Pakistan football team coach Stephen Constantine on Monday said the national squad would give its best in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2 match against Tajikistan on November 21 here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

Every game is important and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2 matches will not be taken lightly,” he said at a press conference here along with attacking midfielder Otis Khan.

Khan said football was coming back in Pakistan and we had many opportunities to score goals against Saudi Arabia but could not be materialized.

He said Pakistan was a new team for FIFA World Cup qualifying. We have played three FIFA qualifying matches so far.

To a question, he said that he would play good game against Tajikistan and try to win the match. Pakistan football team played less international matches in the past, he said.

He said teams of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan were continuously playing international matches while Pakistan was competing with best teams.

The match against Tajikistan is important for Pakistan, he said.

He was of the view that no one expected Pakistan to win match against Cambodia, but we did beat Cambodia in a crucial match.

There should be maximum number of matches for the improvement of Pakistan football. Football leagues should be started in Pakistan, he said.

Meanwhile, coach of Tajikistan football team Petar Segrt, said the fans who were warmly welcomed upon arrival in Pakistan will get to see an excellent football.

A tough match is expected between both teams. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be important for Pakistan and Tajikistan. Pakistan is a very hospitable country and I have heard a lot about Pakistan. Winning and losing the match is part of the game, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Sports FIFA Constantine Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Cambodia Turkish Lira November Best Coach

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Regi ..

Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Registrar LHC Multan Bench

2 minutes ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed i ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in hospital strike

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiative ..

Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiatives with humanitarian organizati ..

2 minutes ago
 ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem J ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan meets DG WHO

8 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

8 minutes ago
Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

8 minutes ago
 GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: S ..

GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: Saqib Rafiq

8 minutes ago
 All arrangements for transparent conduct of MDCAT ..

All arrangements for transparent conduct of MDCAT finalized

18 minutes ago
 MNSUET, Emerson University sign MoU to share resea ..

MNSUET, Emerson University sign MoU to share research facilities

18 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

18 minutes ago
 SCCI, Iranian diplomat agree to further strengthen ..

SCCI, Iranian diplomat agree to further strengthen Pak-Iran trade ties

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports