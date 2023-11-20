Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constantine

Pakistan football team coach Stephen Constantine on Monday said the national squad would give its best in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2 match against Tajikistan on November 21 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Pakistan football team coach Stephen Constantine on Monday said the national squad would give its best in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2 match against Tajikistan on November 21 here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

Every game is important and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2 matches will not be taken lightly,” he said at a press conference here along with attacking midfielder Otis Khan.

Khan said football was coming back in Pakistan and we had many opportunities to score goals against Saudi Arabia but could not be materialized.

He said Pakistan was a new team for FIFA World Cup qualifying. We have played three FIFA qualifying matches so far.

To a question, he said that he would play good game against Tajikistan and try to win the match. Pakistan football team played less international matches in the past, he said.

He said teams of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan were continuously playing international matches while Pakistan was competing with best teams.

The match against Tajikistan is important for Pakistan, he said.

He was of the view that no one expected Pakistan to win match against Cambodia, but we did beat Cambodia in a crucial match.

There should be maximum number of matches for the improvement of Pakistan football. Football leagues should be started in Pakistan, he said.

Meanwhile, coach of Tajikistan football team Petar Segrt, said the fans who were warmly welcomed upon arrival in Pakistan will get to see an excellent football.

A tough match is expected between both teams. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be important for Pakistan and Tajikistan. Pakistan is a very hospitable country and I have heard a lot about Pakistan. Winning and losing the match is part of the game, he said.