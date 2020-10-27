Will give my 100 percent in series: Fakhar Zaman

Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman has been working hard to bring consistency in his performance, saying he would give his 100 percent in the ODI and Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe beginning Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman has been working hard to bring consistency in his performance, saying he would give his 100 percent in the ODI and Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe beginning Friday.

"The whole world had been locked down due to the way circumstances were because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is a good sign for the revival of cricket that Zimbabwe has come to Pakistan. The two practice matches between both teams had been helpful and the players were feeling better," he said in a video conference on Tuesday.

Fakhar said he would give his 100 percent in the series. "I'm working on myself. I try to get quick runs and give a speedy start to my team as it's my style therefore ups and downs happen as I take the risk," he said.

He said he was working on to bring consistency in his game and had been playing the four-day cricket. "You learn from your failures. I have never thought that my place in the team was in danger as I try to give my 100 percent in the game. It is a good sign for Pakistan cricket that competition was increasing among players.

I wish more players can come forward and compete so that the best can play for Pakistan," he said.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Wesley Madhevere said he was excited to be in Pakistan for the first time. "I have heard so many great things about Pakistan, the history, the cricket here, the people, the places and being here is amazing," he said.

He said he was looking forward for the ODIs and T20s against Pakistan. "It was great to share the dressing room with the players. We got a strong team and have got a good chance to win games," he said.

Both sides would be training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from Tuesday prior to the ODI and T20 series. It would mark the return of ODI cricket to the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi after 14 years, when Pakistan and Zimbabwe play the first of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixture on Friday (October 30).

The second and third ODI would be played on November 1 and 3, respectively while T20s will take place on November 7, 8 and 10.