Will Jordan only change to All Blacks for Wallabies Test

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand have made only one change to their starting line-up for the second Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia in Auckland on Saturday, as they look to erase glaring issues in their first Test performance.

The All Blacks were outplayed at the start and end in their 33-25 victory a week ago and while coach Ian Foster said there was plenty to work on to achieve a more complete performance, the only change is as a result of injury.

Rieko Ioane has been moved to the midfield in the team named Thursday, replacing Anton Lienert-Brown, who took a knock to his knee at the weekend.

Sevu Reece swaps to the left wing, with the high try-scoring Will Jordan coming in on the right after missing the first Test because of injury.

A win for the All Blacks at their Eden Park fortress, where Australia have not won since 1986, will see them secure the Bledisloe Cup for a 19th consecutive year.

The Test is also the opener for the Rugby Championship series, which includes South Africa and Argentina.

"We were delighted with the result last weekend and obviously had some things that we had to work on this week, so that has kept us focused," Foster said.

"We know that Australia will be disappointed with the result and will lift. It's a do-or-die game for them.

"But the Bledisloe Cup means a lot to us. It's an historic trophy and it's easy for people to take it for granted based on results in recent years, but throughout history it has been a hard Cup to win, so it's hugely important." Foster has retained the same run-on forward pack but has made changes on the bench where Scott Barrett, who was a late withdrawal from the first Test, returns to the pine in place of Patrick Tuipulotu.

TJ Perenara replaces Brad Weber as the replacement scrum-half.

New Zealand (15-1): Damian McKenzie; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Sevu Reece; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane; Sam Whitelock (capt), Brodie Retallick; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George BowerReplacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Scott Barrett, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett.